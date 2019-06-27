Robert Parker Coffin, a founding father of Long Grove, dies at 101

Robert Parker Coffin Road, one of the main thoroughfares through Long Grove, is named after a former village president who made a significant role in shaping the community. Courtesy of Barbara Coffin

Longtime Long Grove Village President Robert Parker Coffin with his wife, Betty, during a surprise party in 1981 to celebrate the end of his 22 years as the village's top elected official. Coffin died June 13. He was 101. Courtesy of Barbara Coffin

At the village board meeting in Long Grove this week, municipal leaders observed a moment of silence for one of the community's founding fathers.

Robert Parker Coffin, who served more than 20 years as village president and has one of the town's main thoroughfares named in his honor, died June 13. He was 101.

"When you think about Long Grove's rural character that's lasted 63 years, it's all because of our founding fathers," Village President Bill Jacob said. "It's what makes us unique."

Coffin grew up in Winnetka and graduated from New Trier High School before heading to Yale University and earning a degree in 1939 in civil engineering. He worked briefly as a structural engineer in Chicago before enlisting in the Naval Air Corps in 1942.

He and his wife, Betty, moved to Long Grove after World War II. After becoming licensed as an architect, Coffin opened his first office in the village, and it wasn't long before he became active in what would become the foundation of the community.

Coffin and other property owners formed an association that opposed a major development plan for the area. Instead, they called for three-acre minimum lot sizes and valued open space. They went through litigation, and the village ultimately was incorporated in 1956 after a referendum.

Coffin was among the founding trustees and three years later was elected village president. He would lead the community in that role until 1981 and then served 22 years on its plan commission, holding firm on the village's rural character.

"He worked to preserve open space, as well as wetlands for recharge areas and habitats for a diversity of species," said his daughter Barbara Coffin. "He was really interested in contributing both as a partner and leader in the community, as he was in the health of the natural world."

One of his lasting contributions was designing the cover of the village's iconic bridge, which was added in 1972 to protect it.

The bridge, a rare example of a pin-connected pony truss bridge, was placed on the National Register of Historic Places last year. Two weeks later it was severely damaged by a truck, but this month village leaders approved a contract to restore it, including its cover.

"The bridge itself is more than 100 years old," Jacob said. "It's our logo and is iconic to the village."

Coffin was preceded in death by his wife of 74 years, Betty, and his son Robert Parker Coffin, Jr. Besides his daughter, he is survived by his children, Betsy Hofmeister (Dave) and John (Chris) Coffin, and daughter-in-law Joy Coffin, as well as 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will take place at 4 p.m. July 27, at Lake Forest Place, 1100 Pembridge Drive in Lake Forest.