Preckwinkle confirms she'll seek re-election
Over the past few months, Toni Preckwinkle has refused to discuss whether she planned to seek a fourth term as Cook County Board president, but she left no doubt Thursday that she'd be on the ballot in 2022.
"Of course," Preckwinkle responded, flashing a wry smile.
"When I decided to run for mayor I realized there were a lot of things I still wanted to do," said Preckwinkle, who lost the Chicago mayoral election in April to Lori Lightfoot. "I think there's a lot of good work that I can still do."
For the complete report, visit chicago.suntimes.com.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.