Preckwinkle confirms she'll seek re-election

Over the past few months, Toni Preckwinkle has refused to discuss whether she planned to seek a fourth term as Cook County Board president, but she left no doubt Thursday that she'd be on the ballot in 2022.

"Of course," Preckwinkle responded, flashing a wry smile.

"When I decided to run for mayor I realized there were a lot of things I still wanted to do," said Preckwinkle, who lost the Chicago mayoral election in April to Lori Lightfoot. "I think there's a lot of good work that I can still do."

For the complete report, visit chicago.suntimes.com.