Police: Man robbed person sitting outside home in Buffalo Grove

Police in Buffalo Grove are searching for a suspect in a reported armed robbery of a person sitting outside a home Tuesday night.

According to police, the victim was in a parked vehicle outside their home in the area of Fox Court East and Cobblestone Lane at about 7 p.m. Tuesday when the masked robber approached with a handgun and demanded items. After the robbery, the victim told police, the robber ran south through the neighborhood, toward the area of Fox Hill Drive and Cobblestone Lane.

Police believe the victim, who was not injured, was targeted and there is no active threat to the community.

The robber was described as a black man, approximately 25 to 30 years old and standing 5'7" to 5'8" with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and a face mask, police said.

Anyone with information about the robbery is encouraged to call the Buffalo Grove Police Department at (847) 459-2560 and ask to speak with the Investigations Unit.