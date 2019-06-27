One lane of westbound Northwest Highway back open after road buckles in Palatine
One lane of westbound Northwest Highway in Palatine has reopened after the road that buckled Thursday evening, officials said.
Eastbound traffic has been reduced to one lane through Friday, police said.
Crews from the Illinois Department of Transportation were on the scene doing repairs Thursday night.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.