Man guilty in 2018 Aurora apartment kidnapping; robbery charges pending

Ryon E. Lumpkins faces up to seven years in prison after a kidnapping conviction this week.

A 29-year-old man faces prison after his conviction for kidnapping, attempted rape and other felonies at an Aurora apartment complex in February 2018.

Ryon E. Lumpkins, of the 1100 block of Terrace Lake Drive, Aurora, was convicted of felony kidnapping, attempted criminal sexual assault, aggravated battery and unlawful restraint after a bench trial before Kane County Judge David Kliment.

Kliment rendered his verdict Tuesday and heard testimony this week and last, according to Kane County court records.

Authorities said a 30-year-old woman was doing laundry about 8:30 p.m. Feb. 26, 2018, at an apartment complex when Lumpkins approached and tried to make conversation.

The woman wasn't interested and ignored him, but he forced her into a nearby apartment, saying he had a knife, according to police. Once inside, Lumpkins began to beat her and demanded she perform sex acts.

After she realized Lumpkins was not armed, she fought back, escaped and called police. By the time officers arrived, Lumpkins had fled.

Lumpkins, who has been held at the Kane County jail on $300,000 bail since his arrest, had his bond revoked after his conviction. He is next due in court on Sept. 4 for sentencing and faces a punishment ranging from probation to up to seven years in prison.

At his sentencing, prosecutors will present evidence in aggravation, such as injuries to the victim and past arrests and convictions. Lumpkins' attorney will show evidence of mitigation, such as Lumpkins' admission he became addicted to crack cocaine three years ago after his mother died.

The information was included in a letter that Lumpkins wrote to Kliment in March 2018; defendants are not supposed to communicate with judges.

"I just want you to understand my addiction has led me down a painful road and I need help," read part of the letter included in court records. "Sir, I have never been to prison and I pray that I never will."

Lumpkins also faces felony charges of aggravated robbery/indicate armed with a firearm, robbery and aggravated battery in a public place stemming from a March 1, 2018, case, according to police and court records.

According to police, Lumpkins used a pipe to beat a man near the intersection of Grant Place and South Avenue. The victim, who was on crutches, had a bag containing two cellphones and some personal documents that was stolen.

If convicted of the most severe charge in the robbery case, which is still pending, he faces a sentence ranging from probation to up to 15 years in prison.