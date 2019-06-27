Cook County medical examiner earns international accreditation

The Cook County medical examiner's office has received accreditation for forensic testing and forensic inspection from the American National Standards Institute -- American Society of Quality National Accreditation Board, officials announced Thursday.

The office is the first in the country to receive accreditation for forensic testing and laboratory calibration and only the second to receive it for forensic inspection.

The accreditation showcases the medical examiner's office's high standards of impartiality and confidentiality, as well as its technical competence in the fields of forensic science and forensic inspection, officials say.

"The accomplishments the county's medical examiner's office has achieved under the pressures of its volume of cases is indicative of the dedication and passion of our employees," Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said in an announcement of the accreditation.

Under the direction of Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Ponni Arunkumar, the office handles more than 6,000 cases each year.