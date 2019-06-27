Crime

Arlington Heights woman indicted in parents' stabbing deaths

  • Deborah Martin

    Deborah Martin

 
Barbara Vitello
 
 

Cook County prosecutors on Thursday announced the indictment of Deborah Martin on first-degree murder charges in the deaths of her parents, David Martin, 72, and Anne Martin, 71, this month in their Arlington Heights house.

Deborah Martin, 43, was ordered held without bond after police arrived at the South Derbyshire Lane house in response to a 911 call from Anne Martin during the early morning hours of June 8.

Prosecutors say police arrived to the locked house to find David Martin, a Vietnam veteran and Motorola retiree, lying on the threshold of the front hallway and the living room. Retired Wheeling High School teacher Anne Martin, who prosecutors say made the 911 call, was found in the kitchen. Both were stabbed multiple times, prosecutors said.

They say police recovered a Smith & Wesson knife with a 6-inch blade from a bathroom. Its sheath was found in a drawer in Deborah Martin's bedroom, where police also recovered a receipt from May 2019 for the purchase of a knife matching the one found at the house, authorities said.

Authorities have not offered a motive for the slayings. However, prosecutors say police recovered a journal belonging to Deborah Martin that included references to killing her parents.

Deborah Martin is held without bond at Cook County jail. She next appears in court July 15.

0 Comments
