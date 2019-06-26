Two suffer minor injuries in Deerfield crash

A rollover crash Wednesday evening briefly closed the southbound lanes of Waukegan Road in Deerfield.

Authorities responded to the 500 block of Waukegan Road about 5 p.m., according to a news release from the Deerfield Police Department.

The preliminary investigation showed that the driver of a vehicle heading north turned left in front of a vehicle traveling south, the release said.

The two people in the northbound vehicle were taken to the hospital for minor injuries, police said.