Two suffer minor injuries in Deerfield crash
A rollover crash Wednesday evening briefly closed the southbound lanes of Waukegan Road in Deerfield.
Authorities responded to the 500 block of Waukegan Road about 5 p.m., according to a news release from the Deerfield Police Department.
The preliminary investigation showed that the driver of a vehicle heading north turned left in front of a vehicle traveling south, the release said.
The two people in the northbound vehicle were taken to the hospital for minor injuries, police said.
