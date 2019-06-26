Traffic alert: Rollover crash shuts down southbound Waukegan Road in Deerfield

Southbound Waukegan Road in Deerfield has been closed temporarily due to a rollover crash, police said.

The crash occurred Wednesday evening near Waukegan Road and Central Avenue, according to a tweet from the Deerfield Police Department.

Police advised drivers to take other routes and use caution while driving in the area due to police and fire on the scene.