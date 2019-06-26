Traffic alert: Rollover crash shuts down southbound Waukegan Road in Deerfield
Southbound Waukegan Road in Deerfield has been closed temporarily due to a rollover crash, police said.
The crash occurred Wednesday evening near Waukegan Road and Central Avenue, according to a tweet from the Deerfield Police Department.
Police advised drivers to take other routes and use caution while driving in the area due to police and fire on the scene.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.