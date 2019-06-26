Three vehicles involved in crash on I-290 near Itasca
Three vehicles were involved in a crash Wednesday night on Interstate 290 near Itasca, police said.
Authorities responded to westbound I-290 near Devon Avenue at 8:04 p.m., according to Illinois State Police Sgt. Bruce Orns.
The driver of a passenger vehicle lost control and hit a box truck on the left shoulder of the highway, Orns said. The impact sent the passenger vehicle back into traffic, where it hit a third vehicle.
Further details were not available Wednesday night.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.