Three vehicles involved in crash on I-290 near Itasca

Three vehicles were involved in a crash Wednesday night on Interstate 290 near Itasca, police said.

Authorities responded to westbound I-290 near Devon Avenue at 8:04 p.m., according to Illinois State Police Sgt. Bruce Orns.

The driver of a passenger vehicle lost control and hit a box truck on the left shoulder of the highway, Orns said. The impact sent the passenger vehicle back into traffic, where it hit a third vehicle.

Further details were not available Wednesday night.