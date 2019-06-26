Prosecutors turn over video purported to show R. Kelly assaulting girl

Lawyers for R&B star R. Kelly soon will get a look at an pornographic video purported to show the singer sexually assaulting an underage girl some 20 years ago. Cook County prosecutors on Wednesday turned over a DVD to the defense team.

In a courtroom crowded largely with fans supporting the singer -- the largest such display at any court date since Kelly was arrested in February and charged with sexual abuse of four women -- Judge Lawrence Flood warned the defense team not to leak the tape to the public. Kelly's lawyer quickly retorted that prosecutors also should be on guard, noting that the footage was reportedly from a VHS tape given to prosecutors by celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti.

