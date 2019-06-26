Police: Aurora man tried to kill girlfriend's mom with minivan

Jordi Nieto faces six to 30 years in prison if convicted of attempted murder.

A 20-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder and other felonies after Aurora police said he purposely struck his girlfriend's mother early Tuesday morning with a minivan.

Jordi Nieto, of the 1700 block of Richard Avenue, Aurora, also faces two counts of felony aggravated domestic battery, two counts each of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery in a public place, aggravated stalking and criminal damage to property, according to Kane County court records.

Aurora police said officers and paramedics responded to the 100 block of North Fourth Street about 1:15 a.m. for a disturbance and found the 42-year-old victim on the lawn in front of her home.

Officers learned she had been hit by a minivan driven by her daughter's boyfriend, Nieto, after an argument early Tuesday, police said.

Nieto and the victim's daughter, 18, had been involved in "ongoing domestic disputes" that included reports to police of domestic violence. The victim's daughter told police she came home from work early Tuesday and found Nieto had followed her.

Police said the mother confronted Nieto in the front yard of her home, they began arguing and Nieto struck her with his minivan.

The woman was taken to an area hospital for injuries that police described as serious but not life-threatening. The woman's relatives detained Nieto until officers arrived, authorities said.

Nieto is next due in court on July 3 and faces six to 30 years in prison if convicted of the most severe charge with no chance of probation.