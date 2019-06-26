Feder: Legendary Chicago TV reporter Russ Ewing dies at 95

Legendary Chicago TV reporter Russ Ewing died of cancer Tuesday at his home in Paw Paw, Michigan. He was 95.

For decades "Call Russ Ewing!" was a familiar refrain among fugitives, hostage-takers and suspects in the Chicago area before they would turn themselves in to police.

A trusted and courageous reporter for two local television stations, Ewing escorted more than 100 suspects to custody in the course of his celebrated career. His calm and reassuring presence guaranteed their safety -- and their appearance on the 10 o'clock news.

