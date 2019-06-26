Feder: 94.7 WLS' Dave Fogel on the mend after brain aneurysm
Chicago radio veteran Dave Fogel says he expects to be back on the air today after spending two days in the hospital for treatment of a brain aneurysm. Fogel, 58, who hosts mornings on Cumulus Media classic hits WLS 94.7-FM, reminded me that I wrote about an identical occurrence in 2003 when he hosted afternoons at hot adult-contemporary WTMX 101.9-FM. Read more at robertfeder.com.
