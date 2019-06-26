Chicago restaurant employee accused of spitting on Eric Trump, put on leave
A Fulton Market restaurant employee was taken into Secret Service custody Tuesday after she was alleged to have spit on Eric Trump, the 35-year-old son of President Donald Trump.
The incident happened about 8:30 p.m. at The Aviary restaurant, 955 W. Fulton Market.
"It was purely a disgusting act by somebody who clearly has emotional problems." Eric Trump told the right-wing website Breitbart News. "For a party that preaches tolerance, this once again demonstrates they have very little civility."
The Aviary issued a statement Wednesday morning and said the employee had been placed on leave.
