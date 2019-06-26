Antioch woman identified as worker killed at Lake Forest construction site

A 56-year-old Antioch woman was identified Wednesday as the worker killed early Tuesday when hit by a dump truck at a construction site in Lake Forest.

Laura Casey died as a result of multiple crushing injuries, Lake County Coroner Howard Cooper said. Toxicology results are pending and the investigation into her death by his office, the Lake Forest Police Department and the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team is ongoing, Cooper said.

"We have been in close contact with Ms. Casey's family and our deepest condolences go out to them during this difficult time. This is truly a tragedy," he added.

Casey was killed just after midnight Tuesday on Route 41 just south Old Elm Road, Lake Forest police said. Casey, who was working for a private construction firm, was hit by a truck that was backing up during road construction operations, according to police.