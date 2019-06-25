Three injured in crash at Northwest Highway and Hart Road in Barrington

Three people were injured in a crash caused by a sport utility vehicle driver turning in front of a car traveling in the opposite direction at Northwest Highway and Hart Road, Barrington police said.

Assistant Police Chief John Burke said authorities were called to the scene at 5:52 p.m. Monday. He said Cynthia Kane, 45, of Barrington, was ticketed for failure to yield while turning left.

Kane and two passengers in the 2011 Ford Expedition SUV were taken to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Burke said. He said the driver of a 2015 Lexus that was struck declined medical treatment.

Burke said Kane was attempting to turn left from westbound Northwest Highway onto Hart when she collided with the Lexus as it tried to clear the intersection on a yellow light. He said the Lexus knocked down a traffic signal, which the Illinois Department of Transportation replaced overnight.