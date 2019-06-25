Lightfoot names two more $165K-a-year deputy mayors for public safety, infrastructure

Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Tuesday named two more top deputies, bringing the total number of $165,000-a-year deputy mayors to four.

The latest hires are Susan Lee for public safety and Anne Sheahan for infrastructure.

Lee is senior director of Safe Chicago Network at Creating Real Economic Destiny

CRED is a not-for-profit organization created by Emerson Collective, a social impact organization founded and run by Laurene Powell Jobs and former U.S. Education Secretary Arne Duncan, a former Chicago Public Schools CEO. Powell Jobs is the widow and heir of Steve Jobs, co-founder and former CEO of Apple.

Sheahan, the new deputy mayor for infrastructure and services, is an Emanuel administration holdover who has held top jobs at the Departments of Streets and Sanitation, Family and Support Services and, most recently, the Office of Emergency Management and Communications.

As the new infrastructure czarina, Sheahan said her top priority is to deliver city services "more equitably" to all neighborhoods.

