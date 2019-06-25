DuPage approves licensing program for adult businesses

Adult business employees -- including managers, bouncers and performers -- will be required to pass background checks and get county-issued identification cards as part of a new licensing program in DuPage County.

The county board on Tuesday unanimously approved an ordinance establishing an annual license for adult businesses that provide "on-premises entertainment," including private viewing booths, in unincorporated areas.

A county committee spent six months gathering testimony and other information about the secondary effects of adult businesses before crafting the new regulations.

"The committee members worked diligently these past months developing a strong, reasonable ordinance that will successfully protect our residents and mitigate the negative impacts of adult businesses on our community," Chairman Dan Cronin said.

By law, DuPage can't ban adult businesses because it lacks home-rule power. But it can restrict where they are located.

Board member Julie Renehan, who served as chairwoman of the ad hoc adult business committee, said the licensing program "picks up where zoning leaves off by providing much needed oversight."

The Hinsdale Democrat said adult business owners will be required to get a license and renew it each year.

In addition she said, employees of those businesses will be required to get identification cards issued by the county. The ID cards must be worn by the employees during work hours.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

Anyone applying for a license will be subject to a background check. There also will be background checks of adult business employees.

In addition, owners and employees will be required to take a human trafficking education course.

Officials say the businesses must meet minimum standards through the county building and zoning department and will be subject to inspection by the sheriff's office to ensure no illegal activity is occurring inside.

No alcohol will be allowed on the premises. In addition, live and on-premises entertainment will be prohibited between 2 and 6 a.m.