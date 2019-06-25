Construction worker killed after being hit by dump truck

A road construction worker was killed early Tuesday after he was hit by a dump truck, authorities said.

The worker was struck by the truck in the area of Route 41 and Old Elm Road at 12:02 a.m., officials said in a news release.

Investigators initially determined the man had been struck by a truck that was backing up during road construction operations.

The Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team and the Lake County Coroners office responded to the scene, and both are working with the Lake Forest Police to investigate the crash.

Identification of the victim will be announced by the Lake County Coroner's office after notification of next of kin.