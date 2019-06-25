Afternoon, evening thunderstorms could bring hail, damaging winds

Strong scattered thunderstorms could move through the suburbs with damaging winds and large hail possible.

A severe thunderstorm watch issued by the National Weather Service is in effect until 9 p.m. today for Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Lake and McHenry counties.

Winds could reach 60 mph, and quarter-size hail is possible. There are is a slight chance of a tornado, and flooding is a possibility.

More scattered storms are possible tonight, with the higher coverage anticipated along and south of I-80.

Hot and humid weather in the area are increasing the chance of severe weather. Temperatures are expected to reach the 90s by Friday and into the weekend.