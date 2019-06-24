Want a piece of 'Empire'? $9.5M will get you the Barrington Hills estate featured in series

Don Whitaker, whose house is next-door to the Barrington Hills mansion where the Fox TV drama "Empire" is partially filmed, snapped this photo of a prop mailbox. Courtesy of Don Whitaker

The Barrington Hills estate that was the backdrop for Fox television's "Empire" is on the market for $9.5 million. Courtesy of VHT Studios and Nick Miller Photography

The Barrington Hills home featured on the TV series "Empire," which is listed for sale at $9.5 million, includes a home theater. Courtesy of VHT Studios and Nick Miller Photography

Since the Fox drama "Empire" premiered in 2015, the Barrington Hills estate belonging to Sam and Geralyn Cecola has been used as the home of fictional hip-hop mogul Lucious Lyon, played by Terrence Howard. The home is for sale for $9.5 million. Courtesy of VHT Studios and Nick Miller Photography

Longtime Barrington area residents Sam and Geralyn Cecola built their home, which includes this stylish lounge, in 2008. Since 2015 it has been a featured backdrop on the Fox drama "Empire." Courtesy of VHT Studios and Nick Miller Photography

The living room was the setting as Vivica A. Fox (a guest star), Terrence Howard and Taraji P. Henson appear in a scene from the 2018 season of the Fox television drama "Empire." Courtesy of Chuck Hodes/FOX

This photo shows the formal living room of the Barrington Hills estate, which is the setting for the Fox TV drama "Empire." Courtesy of VHT Studios and Nick Miller Photography

Sam Cecola, left, expresses his displeasure to "Empire" creator/director Lee Daniels, right, that actors played Ping-Pong on his desk in a scene from the Fox television series Courtesy of Sam Cecola

The sole objection owner Sam Cecola had to allowing the television drama "Empire" to film at his Barrington Hills estate was angry when actors played Ping-Pong on his desk in the library. See more interior photos with this story at dailyherald.com. Courtesy of Sam Cecola

Among the custom touches included in the Barrington Hills estate is the millwork in the library. Courtesy of VHT Studios and Nick Miller Photography

Illuminated by the "Empire" production company, the Barrington Hills estate owned by Sam and Geralyn Cecola that served as the TV show's backdrop never looked so good, according to Sam Cecola. Courtesy of Sam Cecola

You don't have to preside over a fictional hip-hop empire to possess its trappings, such as the Barrington Hills mansion that serves as the TV home of music mogul Lucious Lyon on the television drama "Empire."

But you will need $9.5 million. That's the asking price for the lush, 8½-acre, Lakeview Lane estate featured on Fox's hit series since its 2015 premiere.

The home, which is flanked by Heather and Keene lakes, is owned by Sam Cecola, reported owner of the Admiral Theatre Gentlemen's Club in Chicago, and his wife, Geralyn Cecola.

Inspired by the design of the house featured in the 1954 film "Sabrina," which starred Humphrey Bogart and Audrey Hepburn, the Cecola home spans more than 17,000 square feet and has five bedrooms, nine bathrooms and two half-baths, a two-story, glass-walled entrance, vaulted ceilings, a wood-paneled study, a generous kitchen, a movie theater and a billiards/poker room.

The home's distinctive touches -- the French doors, soaring ceilings, limestone vestibule and trim, iron spiral staircases and other features -- recall its cinematic inspiration, Sam Cecola said via email.

The couple built the estate between 2008 and 2009, said listing agent Michael LaFido, a realtor with @Properties.

"They love Barrington Hills. Their previous home was in the area," LaFido said. "They love the acreage and the land."

While Geralyn Cecola loves the bright kitchen with its expansive views of the lake and pool, her husband prefers the walnut-paneled library and state-of-the-art movie theater.

When the couple found a card from a 20th Century Fox representative in their mailbox, they thought they were being scammed.

According to Cecola, they learned writer/director and series creator Lee Daniels ("Precious," "The Butler") and actor Terrence Howard ("Hustle and Flow") were involved, invited them over and gave them a tour of the home and grounds.

"The next day they made us an offer we couldn't refuse," he said.

"They were very professional and easy to deal with ... and they were very sensitive to the neighbors' concerns."

Don Whitaker, a next-door neighbor whose home also is for sale, concurs. He says the large TV crew was orderly, and it wasn't the first time Hollywood came calling. A representative from the 2011-12 Starz series "Boss" starring Kelsey Grammer approached him about using his house for the series.

A suspicious Whitaker ordered the man off his property only to learn later the man was legit.

"The truth is, there is no way I would let all those people in my house," Whitaker said.

According to LaFido, "Empire" filming began in 2014 at Cecola house, which has been on and off the market since 2013.

For one scene, the production crew installed a temporary floating boat dock and "literally lowered a speedboat into the water from Route 59," he said.

The couple remained in the home during filming and met the cast and guest stars, including Demi Moore, who signed a movie poster for their son.

A director arranged to take the family and some neighbors on a trip around the lake in an antique speedboat, Cecola said.

Being on set, the Cecolas had behind-the-scenes access. For instance, when Daniels directs, he wears pajamas, a robe and slippers, according to Cecola. All in all, he says the experience was positive.

"The cast and crew were a pleasure to work with," he said.

Initially, the Cecolas weren't keen on advertising the estate's connection to the TV series, LaFido said. But they reconsidered after learning the upcoming season would be the series' last.

As for the Cecolas, they plan to remain in the Northwest suburban area they love, "but in a much smaller home," said Cecola, "without all the grounds to tend."

For more information on the home, see 45lakeview.info.