St. Charles considering plans for public plaza, two-level riverwalk

St. Charles officials are discussing the design and features of a proposed plaza and two-level riverwalk. Courtesy of the city of St. Charles

A public plaza and two-level riverwalk are next on St. Charles' list of improvements aimed at making the First Street corridor more walkable and the Fox River more accessible.

Creating a pedestrian-friendly environment has been a central theme of the city's downtown project, which began more than a decade ago and has most recently focused on redeveloping the riverfront. With the last of three mixed-use buildings expected to be complete this fall, the city is planning to create an adjacent community space that will connect with an extended riverwalk.

The proposed "east plaza" would parallel an original plaza developed on the west side of First Street in an earlier project phase. Though the two spaces will be complementary, the east plaza will include some unique features such as a staging area for performances and a spot for artwork that serves as a focal point, according to plans presented last week to the city's plan commission.

"It's supposed to be an extension of the west plaza, but it does need to have somewhat of its own individual identity as well," said Rita Tungare, community and economic development director. "We don't want to repeat what we've done on the west side."

Plans also show curved stairs with seat walls leading down to the riverwalk, a portion of which was constructed last year. Public art, landscaping and decorative lighting are slated to be integrated along the bi-level pathway.

Site, landscape and engineering plans will be presented at a July 8 planning and development committee meeting, where aldermen will be asked to weigh in specifically on the surface materials for the plaza and whether a railing should be installed on the lower riverwalk. The potential installation of a fountain and a pergola also are up for consideration.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

Members of the plan commission offered varying feedback in all categories before recommending approval of the development plans.

Some members, for example, favored adding a pergola at the performance area, while others felt the city should plan for a larger band shell. Commissioner Peter Vargulich liked the city's proposal to not add railings to the lower riverwalk, but Commissioner Suzanne Melton expressed concerns over not having some sort of barricade to prevent possible tragedies.

"These are the items where we really need some input from the city council on what they desire," Tungare said. "Those are critical pieces of the elements of the plaza design."

The greatest unknown is a vacant, privately owned parcel immediately to the north of the proposed plaza site, she said. The city's plans call for creating a landscape buffer to block off the property, especially if it's ever developed. But if the city has an opportunity to acquire that land, the plaza could be extended and additional features could be added.

"We don't know what the future holds," Tungare said, "so we decided there needs to be some acknowledgment of that piece there to design the plaza."

St. Charles has budgeted about $1.3 million for the plaza and riverwalk extension, as well as any necessary infrastructure upgrades. More specific cost estimates will be available after development plans are approved.

City officials hope to begin construction this summer and have the project mostly completed by fall, Tungare said.