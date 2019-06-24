Lake County Civil War event canceled for 'security concerns'

Citing security concerns, the Lake County Forest Preserve District has canceled this year's annual Civil War Days event.

Forest district officials did not specify the nature of the concerns but said they involve responses that were made after discussions earlier this month that alternately canceled the 27-year-old event, then temporarily reinstated it.

Monday, forest district board president Angelo Kyle said Civil War Days could not continue because of concerning "vigorous conversations" made about the event.

"Some of these conversations have led to security concerns," Kyle said. "Security concerns must always be taken seriously, making a cancellation of this year's event the prudent decision."

He did not elaborate what those conversations entailed.

Kyle ordered the event be canceled in a June 11 posting on the district's website. The move took other commissioners by surprise as they assembled for their regularly scheduled meeting that day. A lengthy and sometimes pointed discussion followed, traversing not only board procedures, but also the value and message of the Civil War re-enactment.

"I believe it has run its course. It has fulfilled whatever it's purpose was," Kyle said at the time.

At that meeting, several residents also spoke about the Civil War Days event, including Waukegan activist Ralph Peterson Jr.

"This ugly, racist, evil war is nothing to be celebrated nor re-enacted," Peterson said during the public comment portion of the meeting.

Peterson said he represents activists, Black Lives Matter, clergy and "caring, conscious residents of all persuasions."

But after listening to fellow commissioners at the board meeting, Kyle reversed his stance and apologized for the confusion. He said he didn't want to expose the district to legal action regarding outstanding contracts but added "this will be the final Civil War Days."

"This is a re-enactment of a war over the enslavement of African Americans and there are some people who don't want to be reminded of that," he later added. "Some of the things that really happened are not in the history books."

John Tannahill, the district's director of public safety, said Monday there were responses to the June 11 forest district board meeting that were "very concerning," but he did not elaborate. He said there was "tension" around this year's event.

"We consulted with local and state law enforcement agencies that specialize in events like this about the responses. Based on their advice, and in an effort to keep everyone safe, canceling is the best decision," Tannahill said. "We are not going to take a risk. It's our job to protect preserve visitors, and our employees and volunteers."

Lake County Sheriff's Sgt. Christopher Covelli said the office did not receive a request to review any intelligence the forest preserve district may have received in regards to a security threat. Covelli said his office did not receive any request to provide manpower on the day the event was supposed to take place.

Civil War Days, which has been held at Lakewood Forest Preserve near Wauconda for 27 years, is billed as an educational event. Past events have featured battle re-enactments, actors portraying historical figures, period crafts and games and military and civilian encampments.

The news release issued Monday by the forest preserve district did not address what this year's cancellation will mean for future Civil War Days events.