Lake County Civil War Days event canceled for 'security concerns'

Citing unspecified security concerns, the Lake County Forest Preserve District has canceled this year's annual Civil War Days event.

Forest district officials did not detail the nature of the concerns but said they involve responses that were made after discussions earlier this month that alternately canceled the 27-year-old event, then temporarily reinstated it.

Monday, forest district board president Angelo Kyle said Civil War Days could not continue because of concerning "vigorous conversations" made about the event. Civil War Days was scheduled for July 13 and 14 in Lakewood Forest Preserve near Wauconda.

"Some of these conversations have led to security concerns," Kyle said in a news release announcing the change. "Security concerns must always be taken seriously, making a cancellation of this year's event the prudent decision."

He did not elaborate what those conversations entailed. Kyle has not returned messages seeking comment.

Kyle ordered the event be canceled in a June 11 posting on the district's website. The move took other commissioners by surprise as they assembled for their regularly scheduled meeting that day. A lengthy and sometimes pointed discussion followed, traversing not only board procedures, but also the value and message of the Civil War re-enactment.

"I believe it has run its course. It has fulfilled whatever it's purpose was," Kyle said at the time.

At that meeting, several residents also spoke about the Civil War Days event, including Waukegan activist Ralph Peterson Jr.

"This ugly, racist, evil war is nothing to be celebrated nor re-enacted," Peterson said during the public comment portion of the meeting.

Peterson said he represents activists, Black Lives Matter, clergy and "caring, conscious residents of all persuasions."

But after listening to fellow commissioners at the board meeting, Kyle reversed his stance and apologized for the confusion. He said he didn't want to expose the district to legal action regarding outstanding contracts but added "this will be the final Civil War Days."

"This is a re-enactment of a war over the enslavement of African Americans and there are some people who don't want to be reminded of that," he later added. "Some of the things that really happened are not in the history books."

John Tannahill, the district's director of public safety, said Monday there were responses to the June 11 forest district board meeting that were "very concerning," but he did not elaborate. He said there was "tension" around this year's event.

"We consulted with local and state law enforcement agencies that specialize in events like this about the responses. Based on their advice, and in an effort to keep everyone safe, canceling is the best decision," Tannahill said in the news release.

"We are not going to take a risk. It's our job to protect preserve visitors, and our employees and volunteers," he added.

Tannahill did not return messages seeking comment.

Civil War Days is billed as an educational event. Past events have featured battle re-enactments, actors portraying historical figures, period crafts and games and military and civilian encampments.

Jack Pickup, a Lake County resident and a Civil War re-enactor, said "the way this was handled was extremely underhanded."

"When the person in question could not get the event cancelled through the board, he had it cancelled in other ways," Pickup said. "The way the (forest preserve) president can cancel an event is by claiming it was a security issue."

Lake County board member Dick Barr said board members received packets containing hundreds of social media posts regarding the issue and the worst he saw were threats that people were planning to demonstrate and protest.

"We live in a country where we have the right to demonstrate, the right to protest and the right to speech," Barr said. "I'm not sure why we had to cancel based on a fear of those rights being expressed."

Barr said the Illinois State's Police and the Lake County sheriff's office could handle issues relating to a protest.

Lake County Sheriff's Sgt. Christopher Covelli said the office did not receive a request to review any intelligence the forest preserve district may have received regarding a security threat. Covelli said his office did not receive any request to provide manpower on the day the event was supposed to take place.

Monday's news release did not address what this year's cancellation will mean for future Civil War Days events.