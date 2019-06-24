Feder: Jim Lovell shares heavenly thoughts with Sirott & Murciano
Capping a week of special programming tied to the 50th anniversary of the Moon Landing, WTTW-Channel 11 will air a half-hour interview of former astronaut James Lovell, hosted by Bob Sirott and Marianne Murciano, Robert Feder writes.
"Sirott & Murciano with Astronaut Jim Lovell" debuts at 10 p.m. July 11 on the Window to the World Communications station.
In a wide-ranging and engaging conversation, Lovell, 91, recalls the historic missions of Apollo 8 and Apollo 13, and shares insights about his early years at NASA, his 67-year marriage to Marilyn Lovell and his thoughts about Heaven.
Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.
