Ex-alderman Cochran gets a year in prison for wire fraud

Former alderman Willie Cochran was sentenced to a year and a day in prison Monday, becoming the latest Chicago alderman to add to the "long and pathetic tradition" of political corruption, according to the judge in the case.

U.S. District Judge Jorge Alonso said Cochran abused the public trust, noting "this was not a one-time lapse of judgment."

Assistant U.S. Attorney Heather McShain told Alonso that the alderman's victims were reluctant to cooperate with investigators out of fear of retribution.

In arguing for prison time, McShain cited legendary Chicago newspaper columnist Mike Royko, who wrote that corrupt Chicago politicians always ask: "Where's mine?"

In court, before he was sentenced, Cochran apologized, saying, "I am better than this." The former alderman talked about his family and good works and said it was an "honor" to serve. He called himself a community builder and asked for "a second chance."

After sentencing, Cochran criticized the proceedings and said it was a mistake to plead guilty.

For the full story, click here.