'Donuts with Day' coffee Saturday

State Rep. Daniel Didech, of Buffalo Grove, will hosting a 'Donuts with Dan' coffee gathering Saturday, June 29 at 12:30 p.m. at the Vernon Area Public Library, 300 Olde Half Day Road in Lincolnshire. "There is always more that can be done to put Illinois back on track and provide residents with real property tax relief," Didech said. "I look forward to hearing from members of the community about the issues they're concerned about so that I can work address them in Springfield."