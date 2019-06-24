Apartment's kitchen catches fire in Palatine

An apartment's kitchen caught fire in Palatine Monday, officials said.

Fire crews responded at approximately 12:07 p.m. to an activated fire alarm in an apartment building at 759 E. Pennsylavania Drive, according to a news release from the Palatine Fire Department.

After firefighters arrived on the scene, the resident said there was a kitchen fire in the unit that had been extinguished by the building's sprinkler system, the release said. Crews went up to the third-floor apartment and confirmed that the sprinkler system had extinguished the fire and limited damage to the kitchen.

The fire department declared the fire under control at 12:16 p.m. and continued to salvage, overhaul and investigate afterward, according to the release.

Nobody was injured in the fire and its cause was ruled accidental in nature. Damage estimates weren't available at the time of the release.