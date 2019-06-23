Wheeling throws a party 125 years in the making

Wheeling threw a birthday party more than a century in the making Sunday, as hundreds lined Dundee Road for a parade celebrating the village's 125th anniversary.

About 50 entries marched in the parade, which traveled from Northgate Parkway to Wolf Road. Among the marchers were the Wheeling Police Department Honor Guard, village leaders, students from Wheeling High School, entries from local businesses and groups representing area churches and synagogues and local organizations, including the Wheeling Garden Club and the Wheeling Historical Society.

Among those leading the parade was Village President Patrick Horcher, whose family was among the first to settle the region that would become Wheeling. His family's farm has operated continuously since 1848, 46 years before to the village's incorporation.