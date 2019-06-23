News

Wheeling throws a party 125 years in the making

  • The Wheeling Police Department Honor Guard leads the village's 125th Anniversary Parade as it steps off Sunday at Northgate Parkway and Dundee Road.

      The Wheeling Police Department Honor Guard leads the village's 125th Anniversary Parade as it steps off Sunday at Northgate Parkway and Dundee Road.

  • Jim Tate and his son Seamus, 3, of Chicago watch the Wheeling 125th Anniversary Parade Sunday. Seamus is the great grandson of Wheeling restaurateur Bob Chinn.

      Jim Tate and his son Seamus, 3, of Chicago watch the Wheeling 125th Anniversary Parade Sunday. Seamus is the great grandson of Wheeling restaurateur Bob Chinn.

  • A vintage AMVETS Post 66 car passes during the Wheeling 125th Anniversary Parade Sunday.

      A vintage AMVETS Post 66 car passes during the Wheeling 125th Anniversary Parade Sunday.

  • Members of Algeria Mexicana wear tradition dress Sunday as they march in Wheeling's 125th Anniversary Parade.

      Members of Algeria Mexicana wear tradition dress Sunday as they march in Wheeling's 125th Anniversary Parade.

  • Performers from the Korean Cultural Center of Chicago play their instruments Sunday during the Wheeling 125th Anniversary Parade.

      Performers from the Korean Cultural Center of Chicago play their instruments Sunday during the Wheeling 125th Anniversary Parade.

  • Fire equipment passes along Dundee Road during the Wheeling 125th Anniversary Parade Sunday.

      Fire equipment passes along Dundee Road during the Wheeling 125th Anniversary Parade Sunday.

 
Daily Herald report

Wheeling threw a birthday party more than a century in the making Sunday, as hundreds lined Dundee Road for a parade celebrating the village's 125th anniversary.

About 50 entries marched in the parade, which traveled from Northgate Parkway to Wolf Road. Among the marchers were the Wheeling Police Department Honor Guard, village leaders, students from Wheeling High School, entries from local businesses and groups representing area churches and synagogues and local organizations, including the Wheeling Garden Club and the Wheeling Historical Society.

Among those leading the parade was Village President Patrick Horcher, whose family was among the first to settle the region that would become Wheeling. His family's farm has operated continuously since 1848, 46 years before to the village's incorporation.

