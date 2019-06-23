News

Swedish Days fest wraps up in Geneva

  • The Fox Valley Boy Scouts carry a large United States flag Sunday during the 70th annual Swedish Days parade in Geneva. The parade was among the highlights of the final day of the fest.

      The Fox Valley Boy Scouts carry a large United States flag Sunday during the 70th annual Swedish Days parade in Geneva. The parade was among the highlights of the final day of the fest.

  • James Wagner, 6, of Batavia watches Sunday during the 70th annual Swedish Days parade in Geneva.

      James Wagner, 6, of Batavia watches Sunday during the 70th annual Swedish Days parade in Geneva.

  • Mrs. America Nicole Cook and Miss Illinois Alexandra Plotz ride in the 70th annual Swedish Days parade in Geneva Sunday.

      Mrs. America Nicole Cook and Miss Illinois Alexandra Plotz ride in the 70th annual Swedish Days parade in Geneva Sunday.

  • Spectators look on Sunday as the 70th annual Swedish Days parade marches by in downtown Geneva.

      Spectators look on Sunday as the 70th annual Swedish Days parade marches by in downtown Geneva.

  • Marisa Lewis of Geneva and her Jack Russell terrier, Pipi, watch the 70th annual Swedish Days parade in Geneva Sunday.

      Marisa Lewis of Geneva and her Jack Russell terrier, Pipi, watch the 70th annual Swedish Days parade in Geneva Sunday.

  • Nick Sanderson, 4½, of St. Charles, rests his icy drink on his dad Rob's head Sunday while watching the 70th annual Swedish Days parade in Geneva.

      Nick Sanderson, 4½, of St. Charles, rests his icy drink on his dad Rob's head Sunday while watching the 70th annual Swedish Days parade in Geneva.

  • "Tall man" Jason Kollum greets the crowd Sunday during the 70th annual Swedish Days parade in Geneva.

      "Tall man" Jason Kollum greets the crowd Sunday during the 70th annual Swedish Days parade in Geneva.

 
Daily Herald report

Sunday was the final day for the 70th Swedish Days festival, which started Tuesday in Geneva. The annual event featued music, food, art, a carnival and a parade.

