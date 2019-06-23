Rolling Meadows man critically injured in Arlington Heights crash

A Rolling Meadows man was in critical condition after suffering serious head injuries in a crash Saturday night in an Arlington Heights intersection, police said Sunday.

Officers were called about 9:42 p.m. to the intersection of Central and New Wilke roads for a crash involving a 2007 Honda Civic and 2016 Jeep Cherokee, according to Arlington Heights police.

Police said the driver of the Honda, a 52-year-old Rolling Meadows man, made a left turn from eastbound Central to northbound New Wilke Road when he collided with the westbound Jeep.

The Honda's driver, police said, failed to yield and was impaired when the collision occurred. He also was not wearing a seat belt, according to police. He was taken to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights were he was listed in critical condition Sunday.

The Jeep's occupants, a married couple from Rolling Meadows, suffered minor injuries, police said.

The crash remains under investigation and no charges or citations have been issued.