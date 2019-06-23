Aurora woman accused of slamming baby against furniture

An Aurora woman was charged with battery after she slammed her 6-month-old son on a piece of furniture, police said.

Aurora Police and Fire Departments were called shortly before 5 p.m. Friday to a home on the 2000 block of Fox Pointe Drive to assist with an unconscious infant who was not breathing, according to a police news release issued Sunday night.

Officers found the infant on the family room floor and began CPR, the release said. Paramedics took the child to the hospital.

Trivea Jones, 23, was alone in the home and told authorities that her son had stopped breathing while she was feeding him, but the hospital staff noted that the infant had suffered severe trauma including a fractured skull, the report said.

The child was airlifted to a trauma center in Chicago and is on life support.

Jones later admitted to slamming the child against a piece of furniture and leaving him unconscious on the floor before asking a neighbor to call 911, according to the release.

Jones was charged with aggravated battery to a child and aggravated domestic battery. She is being held in the Kane County jail.