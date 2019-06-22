Sprinklers help contain vending machine fire in Naperville

A vending machine caught fire early Saturday inside a Naperville warehouse, but was quickly extinguished, authorities said.

Some two dozen firefighters responded to the commercial building on the 400 block of Fort Hill Drive at 5:20 a.m. after receiving a 911 call, as well as automatic notification from the building's fire alarm system, according to a news release.

Firefighters arrived within five minutes, seeing nothing on the building's exterior, but when they went inside, they found fire coming from the vending machine. A sprinkler head directly over the machine contained the fire to that room, and with a single hose line, crews were able to extinguish it, the release stated.

All occupants of the building were outside by the time firefighters arrived, and no injuries were reported.

Fire crews spent the morning removing water, using a fan boat to evacuate smoke from the building, and conducting salvage and overhaul.

Fire officials say the fire is accidental in nature.