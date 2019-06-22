Police: Kankakee man dies in one-car crash in Aurora

Authorities say a Kankakee man died from injuries suffered in a traffic crash Saturday afternoon in Aurora.

Gus Bester Jr., 32, suffered fatal injuries after the 1987 Buick he was riding in left the roadway and struck a large tree in the front yard of a home near the intersection of Sherman and Pearl streets, Aurora police said in a news release issued Sunday.

Police said the driver, a 29-year-old Aurora man, was taken to a hospital where he remains in stable condition with nonlife-threatening injuries from the one-car crash on the city's southeast side. No one else was in the car, authorities said.

A preliminary investigation indicates the Buick was headed east on Sherman when the fatal crash occurred, police said. Upon arrival about 3 p.m. Saturday, authorities found Bester pinned inside the car. He appeared to be unconscious and not breathing, and was pronounced dead at the scene after he was extricated, according to police.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Aurora police Investigator Sam Aguirre of the traffic division at (630) 256-5334 or at aguirres@apd.aurora.il.us.

In addition to Aurora police, the city's fire department, police and fire departments from Montgomery and the Kane County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash.