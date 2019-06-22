Police investigating fatal crash in Aurora
Daily Herald correspondent
Traffic investigators are looking into a fatal crash that happened in Aurora Saturday evening.
The crash occurred in the 1200 block of 5th Street, according to a tweet from the Aurora Police Department.
The tweet advised drivers look for alternative routes for the next several hours.
Police said they'd provide details Sunday.
