Police confident Busse Woods robbery an isolated case

An Arlington Heights man who was assaulted and robbed June 15 in the Busse Woods forest preserve near Elk Grove Village told police he believes the crime wasn't random.

The 55-year-old told Cook County Forest Preserve Police he believes he was targeted for the crime because of a personal matter, according to a news release.

He told authorities he didn't want to pursue the case or press charges, concluding the investigation.

Although forest preserve police are confident the incident was isolated, they have increased patrols of the area, the release said.