Trump: US was 'cocked and loaded' to strike Iran

This image released Friday by the U.S. military's Central Command shows what it describes as the flight path and the site where Iran shot down a U.S. Navy RQ-4A Global Hawk in the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday. Iran says it shot down the drone over Iranian territorial waters. Iran's Revolutionary Guard shot down the drone amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington over its collapsing nuclear deal with world powers. Associated Press

This map provided by the Department of Defense Thursday shows the site where they say a U.S. Navy RQ-4 drone was shot down. The Department of Defense says the drone was flying over the Gulf of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz on a surveillance mission in international airspace in the vicinity of recent IRGC maritime attacks when it was shot down by an IRGC surface to air missile fired from a launch site in the vicinity of Goruk, Iran. Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump says the U.S. was "cocked and loaded" to retaliate against Iran for downing an American drone, but canceled the strikes 10 minutes before they were to be carried out after being told some 150 people could die.

Trump tweeted Friday that the U.S. was ready to "retaliate last night on 3 different sights when I asked, how many will die." He said a general told him 150 people, and he canceled the strikes as "not proportionate to shooting down an unmanned drone."

Trump tweeted that the U.S. will never allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon. But he says he's in no hurry to respond to the downing of the U.S. surveillance drone over the Strait of Hormuz.

He says U.S. sanctions are crippling the Iranian economy and that more are being added.