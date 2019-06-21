News

Painted pianos popping up around Rosemont

  • Pianos painted by artist Rahmaan Statik and students from Oakton Community College and Triton College will be on display starting today in Rosemont. They've spent the past month working on the community art project.

  • This piano, one of eight painted by artist Rahmaan Statik and art students from local community colleges, will be displayed at Rosemont's village hall starting today.

  • Artist Rahmaan Statik, right, and Triton College students, from left, Diana Carreno, Zaria Gilmore and Emily Temmer worked on the "Pop-Up Pianos" community art project in Rosemont. Students from Oakton Community College also participated.

Christopher Placek
 
 

Eight custom-painted pianos will on display in Rosemont starting today as part of the "Pop-Up Pianos" community art exhibit.

Artist Rahmaan Statik and eight art students from Oakton Community College and Triton College spent the last month painting the upright pianos and associated wooden benches as part of a village-sponsored program that teams the Chicago muralist with student art apprentices.

The village purchased the eight pianos -- enough for one per student to work on -- from Heavenly Pianos in Arlington Heights. With Statik's help, the students applied their various designs with acrylic and spray paint, then a layer of varnish.

Today is World Music Day.

The painted instruments -- which can be played by the public -- will be on display at:

• ACL Laboratories, 5400 Pearl St.

• Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road.

• Fashion Outlets of Chicago, 5220 Fashion Outlets Way.

• Hyatt Regency O'Hare, 9300 W. Bryn Mawr Ave.

• Parkway Bank Sports Complex, 27 Jennie Finch Way.

• Rosemont Senior Center, 6336 N. Kirschoff Road.

• Rosemont village hall, 9501 W. Devon Ave.

• Wintrust Financial Corp., 9700 W. Higgins Road.

The pianos will be on display through Sept. 30. Afterward, they will be donated to schools in the area.

