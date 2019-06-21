Long Grove fest offers all sorts of strawberries -- even fried
Strawberry Fest returned to Long Grove Friday, featuring the berry in its original form and converted into all kinds of unusual treats, including barbecued and fried on a stick.
The popular festival runs from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday in downtown Long Grove, 308 Old McHenry Road.
Admission is $5 per person, with children younger than 12 admitted free. Well-behaved dogs on a leash are also welcome.
The festival also features live music on two stages with headliners including some of the area's top cover and tribute bands. The full music lineup can be found at longgrove.org/festivals/strawberry-festival.
