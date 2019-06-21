Gurnee announces second year of East Grand Farmers & Artisans Market

The village of Gurnee announced Friday that the second year of the East Grand Farmers & Artisans Market will begin on Sunday, July 21. The market will feature fresh produce, handmade goods, artisan products, art, music, and children's entertainment. The market will be in the parking lot of the Salvataion Army at 3559 Grand Ave. in Gurnee, near the intersection of Belle Plaine Avenue. The market will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 21, Aug. 18, Sept. 15 and Oct. 20.