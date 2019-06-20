Waukegan man charged after trying to sell stolen items to original owner

A Waukegan man has been charged after trying to sell stolen landscaping equipment to the person the items were taken from, authorities said Thursday.

Angelo L. Rodriguez, 53, of the 1700 block of Hyde Park Street, was released from Lake County jail Thursday on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond. He is charged with one count of felony theft and misdemeanor counts of obstructing police and driving while his license is suspended.

He is due back in Lake County court July 17.

Lake County sheriff's deputies responded to the 12900 block of West Wadsworth Road in Beach Park about 8 a.m. on June 19 for a reported burglary to a landscaping trailer, authorities said in a news release.

The victim told police someone had cut a lock on one of his landscaping trailers during the overnight hours. The thief stole five backpack blowers, two chain saws and a concrete saw, authorities said.

A few hours after the burglary was reported, the victim was contacted by Rodriquez, who claimed he was selling some landscaping equipment he recently acquired. The victim identified several items being sold as equipment that was stolen from his trailer.

The sheriff's office conducted an undercover operation to view and purchase the items Rodriguez possessed. During the operation, detectives positively identified items that were stolen from the victim, authorities said.

Rodriguez was taken into custody Wednesday, authorities said.

Shortly after his arrest, Rodriguez complained he wasn't feeling well and was transported in an ambulance to the hospital for evaluation. As he was discharged, Rodriguez tried to run from detectives, but was taken into custody after a short foot chase, authorities said.

"We tend to see an uptick in property crimes and crimes of opportunity during the warmer weather months," Sheriff John Idleburg said. "I'm very happy with the collaboration between our patrol division, criminal investigations division, and special investigations group that resolved this case quickly -- recovering the victim's property and arresting the offender."