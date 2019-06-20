Shakou closing St. Charles restaurant, repurposing space for corporate needs

Shakou is closing its St. Charles location at the end of the month, with plans to repurpose the space into a central commissary for the rapidly growing restaurant group.

The business, which specializes in sushi and Asian cuisine, began operating its first establishment in Libertyville in 2013 and has since expanded into four other communities. Another restaurant is slated to open soon in Naperville, where the staff from St. Charles will be relocated.

With the Shakou brand flourishing throughout the suburbs, operators decided to create a separate space for corporate and executive chef needs, such as preparing, storing and delivering products, co-owner Ed Hartigan said. They hope to eventually begin catering, he said, and could rent out space for private events.

The St. Charles location at 312 W. Main St. was ideal for those purposes because of its size, layout, and parking and truck access, he said. It's the only Shakou site with a stand-alone building.

Shakou St. Charles, which opened in 2015 as the chain's second location, announced in a Facebook post Wednesday that it would close to the public June 30. Hartigan said the building likely will be converted to a commissary in the fall.

"We love being a part of this community and have really enjoyed serving you and your families," the restaurant said in a Facebook comment on its post.

The restaurant's closure was solely based on corporate need and accessibility, Hartigan said, and had nothing to do with the success of the business in the St. Charles market. He's confident St. Charles customers will continue to visit other locations.

"We've got enough of a footprint to accommodate everyone," he said.