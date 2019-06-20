Carpentersville man accused of firing at cops is charged with attempted murder

A 22-year-old man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and other felonies after authorities said he opened fire Tuesday at Carpentersville police before being wounded himself.

Jose Manuel Cervantes, of the 100 block of Golfview Lane, Carpentersville, also is charged with felony armed violence, four counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a firearm by a gang member, according to police and Kane County court records.

Carpentersville police said Cervantes opened fire on two officers in an unmarked car at 4:36 p.m. Tuesday in a residential neighborhood near Berkshire Circle and Wakefield Drive.

Three of the shots hit the unmarked vehicle and the fourth struck a house, Chief Michael Kilbourne said in a news release Thursday.

One of the two officers returned fire and struck Cervantes multiple times, police said. Cervantes was taken to a hospital for treatment before being released Wednesday.

The two officers were not hit, but went to a hospital immediately after the shooting for medical treatment and evaluation.

The Kane County Major Crime Officer-Involved Shooting Task Force is investigating.

Kilbourne did not immediately return a phone message seeking more information.

At the time of Cervantes' arrest, court records show, he was on probation for a felony residential burglary in August 2015. He pleaded guilty in March 2017, served 62 days in jail and was sentenced to 100 hours of community service and 36 months of probation through March 2020, records show.

Cervantes also has previous arrests for resisting arrest and aggravated assault of a peace officer from June 2015 and misdemeanor assault in August 2015, records show. He pleaded guilty in August 2017 in both of those cases and was sentenced to 10 days in jail and six months of conditional discharge.

If convicted of the most severe charge of attempted murder, Cervantes faces a punishment ranging from six to 30 years in prison, plus another 15 years because a firearm was used in the offense.

A judge set Cervantes' bail at $800,000 Thursday, meaning he must post $80,000 to be released from the Kane County jail while the case is pending. His next court date was not immediately available.