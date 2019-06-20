Boeing eyes more 737 Max sales after post-crash drought

An Airbus A330 performs a demonstration flight at Paris Air Show, in Le Bourget, north east of Paris, France, Tuesday, June 18, 2019. The world's aviation elite are gathering at the Paris Air Show with safety concerns on many minds after two crashes of the popular Boeing 737 Max. Associated Press

Sara Nelson with the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, right, speaks with Captain Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger left, before a House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure hearing on the status of the Boeing 737 MAX on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Associated Press

Deveney Williams, right, wipes a tear from her eye as she and Diana Sotomayor, left, and Hayley Freedman, center, all friends of Samya Rose Stumo, hold up a sign depicting those lost in Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 during a House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure hearing on the status of the Boeing 737 MAX on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Stumo was killed in the plane crash. Associated Press

FILE - In this May 8, 2019, file photo, a Boeing 737 MAX 8 jetliner being built for Turkish Airlines takes off on a test flight in Renton, Wash. Boeing announced its first order for 737 Max jets this week since two deadly crashes of the jet, and says it is in discussions with several other customers around the world interested in the plane despite concerns about software implicated in the accidents. Associated Press

LE BOURGET, France -- Boeing says it's discussing possible sales of the 737 Max with several customers as it tries to rebuild trust after two deadly crashes.

The plane remains grounded pending regulatory approval of a software fix. But Boeing Senior Vice President Ihssane Mounir told reporters Thursday that customers are considering new orders because "it's a long-term game, and people would like to get ahead of their plans."

At the Paris Air Show this week, Boeing won its first potential order for the 737 since an Ethiopian Airlines crash in March and a Lion Air crash in October that killed 346 people combined.

Mounir said Boeing isn't yet ready to launch a new plane they called the New Midsized Aircraft despite the launch this week of a similar jet by rival Airbus.