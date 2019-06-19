Traffic alert: Crash shuts down southbound lanes on Route 83 in Long Grove
A crash involving a semitrailer truck at Route 83 near Westmoreland Drive in Long Grove has shut down southbound lanes of traffic and reduced northbound traffic to one lane, authorities said Wednesday night.
Crews were working to remove the truck from traffic shortly before 8 p.m., according to a tweet from the Lake County sheriff's office, which advised drivers to avoid the area.
