Feder: WTTW's 'Chicago Tonight' exec producer to retire

  • Mary Field

    Mary Field Courtesy of WTTW

 
Robert Feder
 
 

The exodus of executives continues at WTTW-Channel 11: Mary Field, executive producer of "Chicago Tonight" since 1996, has announced her retirement from the Window to the World Communications station, effective July 12. Read more at robertfeder.com.

