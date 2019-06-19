Feder: WTTW's 'Chicago Tonight' exec producer to retire
The exodus of executives continues at WTTW-Channel 11: Mary Field, executive producer of "Chicago Tonight" since 1996, has announced her retirement from the Window to the World Communications station, effective July 12. Read more at robertfeder.com.
