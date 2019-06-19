Chief: Investigation into Carpentersville officer-involved shooting just beginning

One day after a police-involved shooting that injured an armed man in Carpentersville, Chief Michael Kilbourne said the investigation is still in its infancy.

About 4:35 p.m. Tuesday, one of two Carpentersville officers on the scene shot a man who fired a gun at them first, Kilbourne said. As of Wednesday afternoon, the man remained in custody at the hospital, he said, and authorities had yet to conduct a complete interview with the officers.

The shooting occurred in a residential neighborhood near Berkshire Circle and Wakefield Drive, where the officers encountered the man brandishing a gun, Kilbourne said. The man apparently shot at them, and one of the officers returned fire and struck the gunman.

The man was taken to the hospital with what is believed to be an injury that's not life-threatening, police said.

The two officers were not shot but were treated for minor injuries and released Tuesday.

Neither the man nor the officers have been identified.

No other injuries were reported, but the gunfire did strike a house and several parked cars nearby, Kilbourne said. At the intersection where the shooting occurred, a black Ford pickup truck with shattered windows was spotted over the curb and up against a utility pole, though no explanation was offered by police.

Additional information about the shooting was not available Wednesday. Carpentersville police and the Kane County Major Crime Officer-Involved Shooting Task Force are investigating.

• Daily Herald staff writer Doug Graham contributed to this report.