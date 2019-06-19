All lanes of Route 83 in Long Grove back open
All lanes of Route 83 near Westmoreland Drive in Long Grove have been reopened to traffic.
A crash involving a semitrailer truck had shut down the southbound lanes and reduced northbound traffic to one lane, authorities said Wednesday.
The semitrailer truck ended up sideways in a ditch, but no one was injured, police said.
Crews worked to remove the truck from traffic shortly before 8 p.m., according to a tweet from the Lake County sheriff's office.
