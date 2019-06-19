All lanes of Route 83 in Long Grove back open

The Lake County sheriff's office tweeted this photo of a crash involving a semitrailer truck Wednesday night at Route 83 and Westmoreland Drive in Long Grove.

All lanes of Route 83 near Westmoreland Drive in Long Grove have been reopened to traffic.

A crash involving a semitrailer truck had shut down the southbound lanes and reduced northbound traffic to one lane, authorities said Wednesday.

The semitrailer truck ended up sideways in a ditch, but no one was injured, police said.

Crews worked to remove the truck from traffic shortly before 8 p.m., according to a tweet from the Lake County sheriff's office.