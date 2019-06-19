Lake County

All lanes of Route 83 in Long Grove back open

  • The Lake County sheriff's office tweeted this photo of a crash involving a semitrailer truck Wednesday night at Route 83 and Westmoreland Drive in Long Grove.

By Mary Chappell
Daily Herald correspondent

All lanes of Route 83 near Westmoreland Drive in Long Grove have been reopened to traffic.

A crash involving a semitrailer truck had shut down the southbound lanes and reduced northbound traffic to one lane, authorities said Wednesday.

The semitrailer truck ended up sideways in a ditch, but no one was injured, police said.

Crews worked to remove the truck from traffic shortly before 8 p.m., according to a tweet from the Lake County sheriff's office.

