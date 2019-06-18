Lunch in the Park in Libertyville June 21

MainStreet Libertyville's Lunch in the Park will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, June 21, at Cook Park, downtown on Milwaukee Avenue and Church Street.

The event, which runs every Friday through Aug. 9, features food vendors offering burgers, brats, Mexican specialties, barbecue, pizza, kebabs, sandwiches, ice cream, wraps or salads. Live music also is part of the mix, with Sipos and Young band kicking off the season.

Special children's entertainment will be offered each week and there will be a raffle for a $20 MainStreet gift certificate.

Call (847-680-0336) or visit www.mainstreetlibertyville.org for more information.